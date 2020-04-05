Narrative Hits Market Capitalization of $57,701.23 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. Narrative has a total market cap of $57,701.23 and $14.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02604795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

