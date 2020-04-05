Narrative (NRVE) Achieves Market Cap of $57,854.68

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Narrative has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $57,854.68 and $14.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

