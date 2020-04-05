National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of National Vision worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $13,632,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 5,079.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National Vision by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in National Vision by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

