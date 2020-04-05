NativeCoin (N8V) Tops One Day Volume of $25,467.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $25,467.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 23,003,495 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.