NavCoin Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NavCoin has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $39,103.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Binance. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,322,235 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

