Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

