Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005796 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $214,244.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014357 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005604 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,195,777 coins and its circulating supply is 15,617,604 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

