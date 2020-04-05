Nebulas Market Cap Achieves $14.29 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004051 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, BCEX and Huobi. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,967,045 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, LBank, Huobi, Neraex, OKEx, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.