Nectar (NEC) Price Up 32.4% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $724.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030150 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.60 or 1.00711665 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069953 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

