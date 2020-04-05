Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $498.36 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $498.36 million and approximately $434.40 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00103972 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Koinex and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Upbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Liquid, Ovis, Bittrex, BigONE, CoinBene, Huobi, Tidebit, LBank, COSS, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, Bitfinex, BitMart, Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, Livecoin, TDAX, DragonEX, Binance, CoinEx, Bitbns, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.