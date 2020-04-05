NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 866,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

