NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 568,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $356.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.45. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

