Nerva Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Nerva has a market cap of $201,118.87 and approximately $159.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

