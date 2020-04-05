Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 106.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NESN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

