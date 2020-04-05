NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $29,926.82 and $335.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069266 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00343270 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021519 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009011 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012578 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001690 BTC.

NetKoin Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

