NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

NBSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

