Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.83 Million

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $221.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $243.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $138.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

