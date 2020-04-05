Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Cap Achieves $80,263.33

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,263.33 and approximately $5,043.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.04599176 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

