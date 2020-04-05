Neutral Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,329.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $80,230.40 and $4,329.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.04549230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037084 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009625 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

