Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.00

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $31,388.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00242548 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000399 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 9,695,308 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

