Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $62,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock worth $2,001,369. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

