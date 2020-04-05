Newton (NEW) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $3.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

