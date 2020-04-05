NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Cap of $857,026.22 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TOKOK and YoBit. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $857,026.22 and approximately $118.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00596511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, YoBit, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

