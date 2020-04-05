Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.20 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $62.20 million and $8.85 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

