Next.exchange (NEXT) One Day Volume Reaches $11.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded flat against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $513,742.18 and approximately $11.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.04349548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037013 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.