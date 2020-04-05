Next.exchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,257.56 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $509,257.56 and approximately $337.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.04644105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

