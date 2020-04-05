NEXT (NET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,109.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00007729 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $45,109.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00597530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

