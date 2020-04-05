NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,029,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $1.33 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

