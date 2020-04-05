Nexus Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Nexus has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $164,001.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

