NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,830,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,066,000 after acquiring an additional 140,204 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

