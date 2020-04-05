Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.82.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Nice stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,599. Nice has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

