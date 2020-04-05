Nimiq Trading Up 6.2% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $185,012.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.02114588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.03417148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00597868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00788245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00479827 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,560,703,498 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,453,498 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.