Niobio Cash Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $47,824.38 and $68.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

