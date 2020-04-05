Niobium Coin (NBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $426,872.65 and $1.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

