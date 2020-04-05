NIX Hits One Day Volume of $78,922.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $78,922.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.02113724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.03432882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00596188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00788403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074641 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00486817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.