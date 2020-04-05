NIX Price Hits $0.0468 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $70,707.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $24.68 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.02118135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.03473303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00598751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00794120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075114 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00486691 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

