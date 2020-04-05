NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $24,871.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

