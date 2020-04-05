Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Noir has a market capitalization of $425,077.72 and approximately $746.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,310,034 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

