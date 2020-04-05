NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0005

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $297,868.46 and approximately $707.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004421 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,061,500 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

