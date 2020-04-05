Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 904,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,301,000. Norges Bank owned 0.52% of Seattle Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

