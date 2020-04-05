Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 588,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,406,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Icon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $113,144,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Icon by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Icon by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $130.86 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

