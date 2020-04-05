Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,003,213 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,003,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,540,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $225,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.