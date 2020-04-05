Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 316,306 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,613,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.54. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.