Norges Bank Buys New Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,246,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,610,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

