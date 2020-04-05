Norges Bank Buys New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,436,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,597,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

