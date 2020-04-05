Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,284,276 InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,284,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,635,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.67% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in InterXion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in InterXion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

