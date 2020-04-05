Norges Bank Buys Shares of 5,189,326 Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,189,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,305,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Mylan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after buying an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $17,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

MYL opened at $13.74 on Friday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

