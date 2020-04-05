Norges Bank Buys Shares of 919,899 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,701,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after acquiring an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,621,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $129.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.