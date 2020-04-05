Norges Bank Invests $104.12 Million in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,119,000. Norges Bank owned about 5.74% of Irhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

IRTC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

