Norges Bank Invests $104.80 Million in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,788,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,804,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

